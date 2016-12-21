Rubicon Genomics Signs Supply Agreement With Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) For Its PicoPLEX WGA Kit

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubicon Genomics, Inc., a leading provider of pre-analytical library preparation kits that increase the accuracy, efficiency and speed of genomic analysis, today announced that it has signed a supply agreement with Agilent Technologies for its PicoPLEX® WGA kits. PicoPLEX WGA kits amplify DNA to yield a highly reproducible library from a single cell. The kit will be sold with Agilent's GenetiSure Pre-Screen Kit and used for comprehensive genome-wide analysis of day 5 embryos, including aneuploidy analysis of all 24 chromosomes.

"Our patented PicoPLEX WGA kits have a well-earned reputation for quality and reproducibility in the assisted reproduction field, where they have been a key component in pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS)," said James Koziarz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon. "We're delighted that Agilent will be making our kits available to their customers, joining a growing list of leading technology companies who offer our PicoPLEX technology."

The PicoPLEX WGA kit is designed to amplify genomic DNA from a single cell. The easy-to-use single tube protocol eliminates handling errors, dramatically improves time to results and reduces background. PicoPLEX WGA technology can also be applied to genetic characterization of any single cell sample or picogram quantities of isolated DNA. The kits are appropriate for use in microarray analyses as well as in PCR assays. PicoPLEX WGA kits are for research use only.

Microarray analysis is currently the most common PGS technique performed in IVF clinics, but laboratories are now also turning to low pass next-generation sequencing (NGS). Rubicon's PicoPLEX DNA-seq is available for use with NGS applications.

Rubicon recently announced a merger agreement under which it will be acquired by Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit http://prn.to/2h4eqjX.

About Rubicon Genomics

Rubicon Genomics develops innovative, high quality, nucleic acid library preparation and companion products for research applications that enable easy, reliable, and highly sensitive analysis of samples. Rubicon is committed to teamwork and continuous improvement to provide excellence to our customers, shareholders, and employees. Privately-held Rubicon is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan. For more information, visit rubicongenomics.com

