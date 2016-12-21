 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Taking Over 3D Systems (TDSC): Vyomesh Joshi On His New Role



12/21/2016 11:39:05 AM

At a tour of 3D Systems' Healthcare Technology Center outside of Denver, the company’s new CEO, Vyomesh Joshi, provided insight to press and investors about his plans for the future of 3D Systems. It may have been surprising that Joshi would be present for the facility tour, but after hearing about his vision for the company, it became clear that, in some ways, the Healthcare Technology Center was key to the 3D Systems roadmap—not because Joshi plans to make 3D Systems a medical business, but because he finds the firm's healthcare division to be the ideal model for the other verticals in which 3D Systems is involved.

Read at News Release


