Will Baxter International (BAX)'s Changes Drive Shareholder Returns?



12/21/2016 11:31:41 AM

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) is a medical device/technology company that has been changing significantly over the last few years. Their upcoming acquisition of Claris should help drive profitable growth, however their ROIC is not as high as I would like to see. Baxter is trading for a valuation that has likely priced in analyst growth expectations going forward, and their peers are strong shareholder-friendly companies that likely offer better value propositions today.

