AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Release: US Bioservices Selected By Clovis Oncology (CLVS) To Dispense RUBRACA

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Bioservices, a specialty pharmacy that is a part of AmerisourceBergen, announced today it has been selected by Clovis Oncology to dispense RUBRACA® (rucaparib). RUBRACA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 19, 2016, for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer who have deleterious BRCA-mutated tumors – inclusive of both germline and somatic BRCA mutations – and have been treated with two or more chemotherapies.

Ovarian cancer is the fifth-leading cause of cancer-related death among women in the United States and the deadliest of the gynecologic cancers1. In 2016, an estimated 22,280 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

“We are pleased to support an advanced treatment option for patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” said Aaron Sathre, senior vice president of Client Growth and Development for US Bioservices. “Our collaborative approach with providers will allow us to best support RUBRACA patients throughout their treatment journey.”

As an independent specialty pharmacy with a dedicated Oncology Patient Support Team, US Bioservices provides high-touch clinical care that is specific to the patient’s needs, conditions and therapies. US Bioservices’ multidisciplinary teams are organized to develop long-standing, collaborative relationships with oncologists, resulting in more integrated care for patients and caregivers.

RUBRACA is a limited distribution medication that is only available from select specialty pharmacies. Physicians may submit prescriptions to US Bioservices via phone (877.757.0667), fax (888.899.0067), ePrescribe or the MyPathpoint Prescriber Portal.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest global pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services companies, helping both healthcare providers and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers improve patient access to products and enhance patient care. With services ranging from drug distribution and niche premium logistics to reimbursement and pharmaceutical consulting services, AmerisourceBergen delivers innovative programs and solutions across the pharmaceutical supply channel in human and animal health. With over $140 billion in annual revenue, AmerisourceBergen is headquartered in Valley Forge, PA, and employs approximately 19,000 people. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500 list. For more information, go to www.amerisourcebergen.com.

