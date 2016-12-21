AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Release: US Bioservices Selected By Clovis Oncology (CLVS) To Dispense RUBRACA

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Bioservices, a specialty pharmacy that is a part of
AmerisourceBergen, announced today it has been selected by Clovis
Oncology to dispense RUBRACA® (rucaparib). RUBRACA was approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration on December 19, 2016, for the
treatment of patients with ovarian cancer who have deleterious
BRCA-mutated tumors – inclusive of both germline and somatic BRCA
mutations – and have been treated with two or more chemotherapies.
Ovarian cancer is the fifth-leading cause of cancer-related death among
women in the United States and the deadliest of the gynecologic cancers1.
In 2016, an estimated 22,280 women will be diagnosed with ovarian
cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.
“We are pleased to support an advanced treatment option for patients
diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” said Aaron Sathre, senior vice president
of Client Growth and Development for US Bioservices. “Our collaborative
approach with providers will allow us to best support RUBRACA patients
throughout their treatment journey.”
As an independent specialty pharmacy with a dedicated Oncology Patient
Support Team, US Bioservices provides high-touch clinical care that is
specific to the patient’s needs, conditions and therapies. US
Bioservices’ multidisciplinary teams are organized to develop
long-standing, collaborative relationships with oncologists, resulting
in more integrated care for patients and caregivers.
RUBRACA is a limited distribution medication that is only available from
select specialty pharmacies. Physicians may submit prescriptions to US
Bioservices via phone (877.757.0667), fax (888.899.0067),
ePrescribe or the MyPathpoint
Prescriber Portal.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen is one of the largest global pharmaceutical sourcing
and distribution services companies, helping both healthcare providers
and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers improve patient access to
products and enhance patient care. With services ranging from drug
distribution and niche premium logistics to reimbursement and
pharmaceutical consulting services, AmerisourceBergen delivers
innovative programs and solutions across the pharmaceutical supply
channel in human and animal health. With over $140 billion in annual
revenue, AmerisourceBergen is headquartered in Valley Forge, PA, and
employs approximately 19,000 people. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on
the Fortune 500 list. For more information, go to www.amerisourcebergen.com.
1 http://www.cancer.org/cancer/ovariancancer/detailedguide/ovarian-cancer-key-statistics