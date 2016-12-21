Marathon Pharma Appoints New Members To Its Advisory Board

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC, a biopharmaceutical company focused solely
on developing treatments for rare diseases, today announced the
appointment of three new members to its Advisory Board.
“We are privileged to have Scott, Desiree and Jacopo join Marathon’s
Advisory Board”
“As a growing company it’s important that our Advisory Board members
reflect diverse perspectives, share our commitment to patients and have
experience from across the healthcare sector and beyond as we work to
address unmet medical needs in the rare disease community,” said Jeff
Aronin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marathon
Pharmaceuticals. “I am pleased to welcome the three outstanding
individuals joining our Board today, all of whom are known for their
commitment to patients and access to quality care.”
Scott Serota
Scott Serota has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of
the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Association since 2000 and brings to
the Board decades of experience in the healthcare industry.
During his many years with BCBS, Serota held a number of other
positions, including two years as Chief Operating Officer. He also
served as Executive Vice President for system development, responsible
for new business, strategy and the BCBS Technology Evaluation Center,
the nation’s leading source for evaluating the safety and efficacy of
emerging medical treatments.
Earlier in his career, Serota was President and Chief Executive Officer
of Chicago-based Rush Prudential Health Plans and also created and led
Physicians Preferred Health Inc., a Missouri-based physician-hospital
organization. He is a founding member of the National Business Group on
Health's Institute on Healthcare Costs and Solutions, was appointed by
President George W. Bush to the Policy Committee of the White House
Conference on Aging and served as chairman of the Subcommittee on Health.
Desiree Lyon Howe
Desiree Lyon Howe is the co-founder of the American Porphyria Foundation
(APF) and has served as its Executive Director for 25 years. Lyon Howe
is an author and a rare disease advocate who earned the 2016 National
Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Rare Impact award for her
leadership in the fight for additional research for porphyria and other
rare diseases.
As Executive Director of the APF, Lyon Howe has helped to build the base
of scientific knowledge for porphyria and worked to educate physicians,
policymakers and the public about this condition. The organization has
successfully organized clinical trials, funded research and established
a member network of more than 8,000 individuals, a quarter of whom are
doctors. APF is also a founding member of NORD and was a critical voice
in the passing of the Orphan Drug Act in 1983. In 2013, the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) presented Lyon Howe with the FDA Hero
Award for her leadership in the passage of the Orphan Drug Act.
Lyon Howe also serves on the board at The University of Texas MD
Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Texas Medical Branch
Development Board, and is a member of the National Institutes of Health
Porphyria Research Consortium.
Jacopo Leonardi
Jacopo Leonardi is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ActivCore, a
leading provider of physical rehabilitation services and corrective
exercises, and the former Executive Vice President and President of
Immunology at Baxalta, a biopharmaceutical company. He has held several
leadership roles at Baxter, including Region Head of its North America
Hematology Division and General Manager for U.S. Hemophilia, as well as
senior sales and marketing positions for the company’s hemophilia and
biotherapeutics businesses.
Prior to Baxter, Leonardi held various marketing, sales, development and
leadership roles at Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson.
Serota, Lyon Howe and Leonardi join the existing members of the Marathon
Advisory Board, which includes:
-
Sander Flaum, Principal of Flaum Navigators
-
Wilbur Gantz, President and CEO of PathoCapital
-
Jeffrey Kindler, Former CEO of Pfizer and Director at Starboard
Capital Partners
-
Robert Pelzer, Former CEO of Novartis
-
Phillip Satow, Former CEO of Noven Therapeutics LLC and Chairman of
Nutrition 21 LLC
-
Shlomo Yanai, Former President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd.
About Marathon Pharmaceuticals
Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC is a biopharmaceutical company that
develops treatments for rare diseases, with a focus on patients who
currently have no treatment options. The company’s pipeline of new
medicines includes treatments for rare neurological and movement
disorders. Marathon is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, with
offices in Chicago, Cambridge, MA, New Jersey and Washington D.C. For
more information, visit www.marathonpharma.com.