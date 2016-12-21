Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (BASI) To Release Fiscal 2016 Results On Thursday, December 22, 2016

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has determined not to hold a conference call at this time as previously stated, but still plans to issue an earnings press release for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 30, 2016, prior to the market opening on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 30, 2016, prior to the market opening on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The company focuses on developing innovative services and products that increase efficiency and reduce the cost of taking a new drug to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more about BASi.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry standards and regulatory standards, and various market and operating risks detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.