AorTech International plc Shares Fall 19% As Revenue Dips

12/21/2016 11:06:18 AM
LONDON--Shares in medical device developer AorTech International PLC (AOR.LN) fell 19% on Wednesday after it reported a narrower half-year loss but said it was facing legal and product funding issues.
The stock dropped 4.5 pence to 19 pence after AorTech said pretax losses in the six months to Sept. 30 fell to $310,000 from $556,000 in the same period a year ago, on revenue that declined to $240,000 from $380,000 previously.
The company said it continued to incur exceptional administrative costs as a result of litigation against a former director and others.
