Shanghai's Harbour Biomed Raises $50 Million; Acquires Discovery Company



12/21/2016 10:00:30 AM

Harbour BioMed, a Shanghai startup, raised an initial $50 million from two China investors, Advantech Capital and Legend Capital, and then acquired Harbour Antibodies BV, a Dutch company with two proprietary transgenic mouse platforms. Harbour BioMed's headquarters and R&D will be in Shanghai, its business operations in Cambridge, MA and its antibody platform in Rotterdam. The company will expand its Boston presence with a drug discovery innovation center. The previous Harbour owners received cash plus equity in Harbour BioMed, though no specific details were disclosed.

