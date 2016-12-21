|
Shanghai's Harbour Biomed Raises $50 Million; Acquires Discovery Company
12/21/2016 10:00:30 AM
Harbour BioMed, a Shanghai startup, raised an initial $50 million from two China investors, Advantech Capital and Legend Capital, and then acquired Harbour Antibodies BV, a Dutch company with two proprietary transgenic mouse platforms. Harbour BioMed's headquarters and R&D will be in Shanghai, its business operations in Cambridge, MA and its antibody platform in Rotterdam. The company will expand its Boston presence with a drug discovery innovation center. The previous Harbour owners received cash plus equity in Harbour BioMed, though no specific details were disclosed.
