Björn Westberg To Join BoneSupport As Chief Financial Officer
12/21/2016 7:56:34 AM
LUND, Sweden, December 21, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
BONESUPPORT AB, an emerging leader in innovative injectable bioceramic bone scaffolds to treat bone voids caused by trauma, infection, disease or related surgery, announces that Björn Westberg is to join the Company as Chief Financial Officer and Director in early 2017.
Mr Westberg brings nearly 30 years' finance and management experience to BONESUPPORT. He joins from Recipharm AB (publ) - one of the largest pharmaceutical contract manufacturers in the world - where he has been CFO since 2007. Prior to this he was CFO of the listed (Nasdaq Stockholm) software company Jeeves (2001-2007), and before that he held senior roles at AstraZeneca, among those Finance Director ISMO Northern Europe and Controller in Astra Japan.
Mr Westberg replaces Offer Nonhoff, who is to leave after four-and-a-half-years with the company.
Richard Davies, CEO of BONESUPPORT, said: "I am very pleased to welcome Björn to the BONESUPPORT team. He brings with him a wealth of finance and management experience that I am confident will be crucial to the future growth and development of the company. With our recent strengthening of the Board, with the appointment of Dr. Hakan Björklund as Chairman and Tone Kvåle as a Non-executive Director, and Patrick O'Donnell joining to drive our rapidly growing North American business, we are building a first rate team with the experience and talent that will help us realise the significant potential of our CERAMENT™ platform.
"I would also like to thank Offer for his dedication to BONESUPPORT over the years and wish him all the very best in future."
Mr Westberg adds: "I look forward to joining BONESUPPORT, where I am confident that my experience will be important as they grow the sales of CERAMENT BVF, CERAMENT G and CERAMENT V and invest in clinical data that will further differentiate these products in the minds of surgeons and payers. BONESUPPORT also has an exciting product pipeline, based on the unique drug eluting properties of its proprietary CERAMENT platform which will be targeting the treatment of a broader range of bone diseases. Given these strengths and the quality of the BONESUPPORT team I am confident that the Company can achieve its strategic goals."
