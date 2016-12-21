Former Sanofi (SNY) and Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Execs Jump to Endo International (ENDP)

|
12/21/2016 7:42:39 AM
December 21, 2016
By Alex Keown, BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff
DUBLIN – One day after naming a new chief financial officer, Endo International (ENDP) has tapped two additions for its U.S. branded leadership team, plucking executives from Sanofi (SNY) and Lupin Pharmaceuticals (LUPN.BO).
Endo poached Sanofi’s Patrick Barry as the company’s senior vice president of U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals. Barry will assume his new position immediately, the company said in a statement this morning. Barry will be responsible for all commercial activities for U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, including strategy, new product planning, marketing and sales, the company said. Barry served at Sanofi for more than 20 years. His most recent position was general manager and head of North America General Medicines.
In addition to Barry, Endo hired Matthew Davis as a senior vice president of research and development branded pharmaceuticals. Davis, who most recently served as chief medical officer of Lupin, will take on his new position on Jan. 3, 2017. Davis will lead the research and development activities for U.S. branded pharmaceuticals. While at Lupin, Davis spearheaded the approval of five New Drug Applications and received 21 U.S. patents, according to Endo’s statement. Davis started his career at Endo as part of the team that launched Lidoderm, a local anesthetic used to relive post-shingles pain.
Paul Campanelli, Endo’s chief executive officer, said both new hires are proven leaders who have “consistently exceeded performance expectations.”
While Endo filled two roles with its U.S. branded pharmaceuticals business, the company also announced Joseph Ciaffoni, president of Endo’s U.S. division will leave the company. No reason was given for Ciaffoni’s departure.
The announcement of his leaving comes only a few weeks after Endo laid off 375 members of its U.S. branded sales force. That move came after the company decided to return the Belbuca (buprenorphine) buccal film product used for chronic pain to BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI). Earlier this month, Campanelli said the Belbuca program no longer aligns with Endo’s U.S. branded segment strategy. It also did not align with the focus on the company’s core products, he said at the time.
Endo also said that Susan Hall, the company’s chief scientific officer and global head of research and development, will leave the company on March 31, 2017. She will continue to provide advisory services to the company as it seeks approval for the expanded use of Xiaflex, which is used to treat Dupuytren's contracture in adults. Endo is hoping regulatory agencies will approve the expansion of Xiaflex for cellulite.
On Dec. 20, the company named Blaise Coleman as its new CFO. Coleman, who joined Endo in 2015, has been serving as Endo's Interim CFO since Nov. 22.
comments powered by