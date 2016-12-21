 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Congress Needs To Turn Its Attention To Medical Device Safety



12/21/2016 7:27:09 AM

With the landmark 21st Century Cures Act now signed into law, Congress needs to turn its attention to another pressing health issue: the safety — or lack thereof — of medical devices.

Thousands of medical devices are on the market today, with a steady stream of new ones coming along. They include spinal and breast implants, pacemakers, TENS devices for pain, transvaginal mesh slings, tubal occlusion sterilization coils, dental amalgam, prosthetic joints, and more.

