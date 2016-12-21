 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Faced With Unaffordable Drug Prices, Millions Buy Medicine Outside The U.S.



12/21/2016 7:20:02 AM

As drug prices have spiraled upward in the past decade, tens of millions of generally law-abiding Americans have committed an illegal act in response: They have bought prescriptions outside the US and imported them.

One was Debra Miller, of Collinston, La., who traveled to Mexico four times a year for 10 years to get diabetes and blood pressure medicine. She quit in 2011 after the border patrol caught her returning to the US with a three-month supply that had cost her $40. The former truck driver drew a stern warning not to do it again, but got to keep her pills.

