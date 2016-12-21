 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Salk Institute for Biological Studies Scientists Say The Clock Of Aging May Be Reversible



12/21/2016 7:17:21 AM

At the Salk Institute in La Jolla, Calif., scientists are trying to get time to run backward.

Biological time, that is. In the first attempt to reverse aging by reprogramming the genome, they have rejuvenated the organs of mice and lengthened their life spans by 30 percent. The technique, which requires genetic engineering, cannot be applied directly to people, but the achievement points toward better understanding of human aging and the possibility of rejuvenating human tissues by other means.

Read at New York Times


