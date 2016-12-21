 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Got Gonorrhoea? Try Gargling With Listerine — No, Really



12/21/2016 7:15:21 AM

If four out of five TV doctors tell you something is true, chances are, there’s not any evidence to actually back up that claim. But now, for at least one of those claims, there is evidence — even if it took 137 years to get it. The manufacturers of Listerine have been claiming that the mouthwash can cure gonorrhea, a common sexually transmitted infection that has been increasing in the U.S. the past two years, since 1879.

Read at Forbes


