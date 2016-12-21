 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Artificial Leaf Copies Nature To Manufacture Medicine, Eindhoven University Of Technology Study



12/21/2016 7:12:17 AM

Dutch scientists have developed an artificial leaf that can act as a mini-factory for producing drugs, an advance that could allow medicines to be produced anywhere there is sunlight.

The work taps into the ability of plants to use sunlight to feed themselves through photosynthesis, something industrial chemists have struggled to replicate because sunshine usually generates too little energy to fuel chemical reactions.

The leaf-inspired micro factory mimics nature's efficiency at harvesting solar radiation by using new materials called luminescent solar concentrators with very thin channels through which liquid is pumped, exposing molecules to sunlight.

Read at Reuters


