Agilent (A) Bags Genetic Testing Firm for $68M Cash



12/21/2016 6:27:14 AM

Agilent Technologies is buying Belgium-based genetic testing firm, Multiplicom, for $68 million in cash. The deal is expected to close by mid-January 2017, subject to customary conditions.

Founded in 2011 as a spin-off from the University of Antwerp (Belgium) and VIB (Flanders Institute of Biotechnology), Multiplicom develops, manufactures and commercializes molecular diagnostic kits for personalized medicine.

