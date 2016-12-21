|
Agilent (A) Bags Genetic Testing Firm for $68M Cash
12/21/2016 6:27:14 AM
Agilent Technologies is buying Belgium-based genetic testing firm, Multiplicom, for $68 million in cash. The deal is expected to close by mid-January 2017, subject to customary conditions.
Founded in 2011 as a spin-off from the University of Antwerp (Belgium) and VIB (Flanders Institute of Biotechnology), Multiplicom develops, manufactures and commercializes molecular diagnostic kits for personalized medicine.
