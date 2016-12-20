Opsona Announces Preliminary Results From Ongoing Study In Second Line Lower Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Recently Presented At The 58th Annual Meeting Of American Society of Hematology

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opsona Therapeutics Ltd (‘Opsona’), the innate immune drug development
company focused on novel therapeutic approaches to treat oncology,
autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases, today announces the
preliminary results from its ongoing prospective, open label Phase I/II
study being conducted with OPN-305 in second-line lower (Low and
intermediate-1) risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) which created
interest when presented recently at the 58th Annual Meeting of the
American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego by Prof Garcia-Manero
from the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
OPN-305 is a novel proprietary humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (MAb)
against Toll-Like Receptor 2 (TLR2), a key target within the innate
immune system. Opsona has recently received orphan drug designation from
the United States Food and Drug Administration for MDS.
The study in patients with lower risk, red cell transfusion dependent,
MDS who have failed hypomethylating agents (HMA) ± an erythropoiesis
stimulating agent is ongoing in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer
Center in Houston USA with additional sites now being added in the USA.
As of December 2016, 24 eligible patients have been enrolled, 11 at 5 mg
dose and 13 at 10 mg/kg. A total of 15 (75%) patients are evaluable for
response. Hematological improvement has been seen in 53% (8/15) with 3
(20%) patients achieving transfusion independence and of these 2/5 (40%)
were receiving 10 mg/kg while on OPN-305 monotherapy. 12 patients remain
on study.
Median age was 72 years (range 42-87). Nine (43 %) patients were
classified as Low risk and 15 (63%) as Intermediate-1 risk by IPSS.
Thirteen patients (61%) had diploid cytogenetics, 8 (38%) RAEB,5 (23%)
RCMD, 3 (14%) RA, 2 (10%) RARS, and 1 (4%) 5q-, RCMD-RS, CMML.
The median number of prior HMA therapies was 2 (range 1-4) with a median
duration of prior therapies from time of diagnosis to enrollment of 22.7
months (range 6.3-56.1). The median number of OPN-305 cycles
administered is 5 (2-22) with 5 of 9 (55.5%) patients having received
azacitidine add-back after 16 weeks of OPN-305 monotherapy. A total of 5
(29%) patients developed AEs related to OPN-305 all grade 1 with
gastrointestinal disorders being the most frequent (23.5%). At this
point, no significant drug related toxicity or unexpected infectious
complications have been seen and combination with azacitidine has been
well tolerated.
To date three (20%) patients were taken off study due to progression to
AML and 4 (27%) due to no response all at the 5 mg/kg dose. There is no
evidence of treatment related anti-drug antibodies or statistically
significant dynamic changes in cytokines in any of the patients.
Myelodysplastic syndromes are a complex and heterogeneous group of bone
marrow failure disorders characterized by ineffective hematopoiesis and
poor prognosis. There is an urgent need for the development of well
tolerated, novel therapies in the treatment of MDS which can delay
progression, improve patient survival and quality of life and reduce the
social and economic burden of transfusion dependence.
Commenting on today’s announcement Mary Reilly VP Pharmaceutical
Development & Operations said “OPN-305 data emerging in this
heavily pre-treated group of patients is very encouraging, the unmet
need for a safe and tolerable product for this patient population is
significant and we are happy to be in collaboration with the MD Anderson
Cancer Center one of the leading clinical center’s in this hematological
area”
