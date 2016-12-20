Perrigo (PRGO) Announces FDA Approvals For The Store Brand OTC Equivalents To Nicorette White Ice Mint Gum

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO; TASE) today announced it has received approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Abbreviated New Drug Applications referencing GlaxoSmithKline's Nicorette® White Ice Mint® Gum (nicotine polacrilex gum 2 mg and 4 mg). These products will be packaged and marketed as store brands or retailer 'own label' brands and provide consumers with high-quality, value alternatives to Nicorette® White Ice Mint® Gum.

Nicorette® White Ice Mint® Gum is used to help patients quit smoking by reducing nicotine withdrawal symptoms. Annual sales for the 12 months ending November 2016 were $79 million.

Perrigo's Executive Vice President & President, Consumer Healthcare Americas, Jeff Needham commented that, "This product approval reflects Perrigo's commitment to providing customers and consumers with high quality value alternatives to important OTC products. Perrigo's innovative OTC product offerings are what drive value for our customers as they keep pace with changing consumer preferences."

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a top five global over-the-counter ("OTC") consumer goods and pharmaceutical company, offers patients and customers high quality products at affordable prices. From its beginnings in 1887 as a packager of generic home remedies, Perrigo, headquartered in Ireland, has grown to become the world's largest manufacturer of OTC products and supplier of infant formulas for the store brand market. The Company is also a leading provider of generic extended topical prescription products and receives royalties from Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri®. Perrigo provides Quality Affordable Healthcare Products® across a wide variety of product categories and geographies primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia, as well as other markets, including Israel, China and Latin America. Visit Perrigo online at (http://www.perrigo.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including the timing, amount and cost of share repurchases, future impairment charges, the ability to achieve its guidance and the ability to execute and achieve the desired benefits of announced initiatives. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-KT for the six-month period ended December 31, 2015, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perrigo-announces-fda-approvals-for-the-store-brand-otc-equivalents-to-nicorette-white-ice-mint-gum-300381933.html

SOURCE Perrigo Company plc