Eyenovia Announces Completion Of Second Phase II Study

Eyenovia
Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on
the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class
microtherapeutics for the eye, announces positive results of its Phase
II study of the safety and efficacy of its topical piezo-print
microtherapeutic approach. The study validates the results of an earlier
Phase II trial published in the October issue of the journal Therapeutic
Delivery on the pharmacodynamic effect of topical microdosing for
ophthalmic mydriasis. The study also provides additional understanding
on the topical safety and systemic plasma levels and exposure of
microtherapeutics compared to conventional topical dropper therapy.
-
Eyenovia’s EYE 102 Phase II study demonstrates that Eyenovia’s
proprietary microtherapeutic approach can reduce ocular side effects
with an eight percent rate of ocular adverse events versus 66 percent
for conventional topical treatment.
-
High-precision piezo-formulated microdosing demonstrates superior
pharmacologic effect and bioavailability over dose-equivalent
dropper therapy.
“It is encouraging to see compelling data from this study of Eyenovia’s
microtherapeutic approach which may provide a path to improve the
therapeutic index of many eyedrops. This could have considerable impact
as we grow the clinical application into chronic eye diseases such as
glaucoma, dry eye and allergic eye disease, where the treatment paradigm
has been hampered by overdose-related safety problems such as eye
irritation, redness and even systemic cardiovascular and respiratory
side effects,” said Robert N. Weinreb, MD, chairman and distinguished
professor of ophthalmology at the University of California, San Diego,
and director of the Shiley Eye Institute and the Hamilton Glaucoma
Center.
“Microtherapeutics may be a viable solution to the topical
preservative-related toxicity we see with many eye therapies. It could
have categorical improvement of many classes of drugs such as
prostaglandin analogues for glaucoma, where side effects like
PGA-related periorbitopathy are dose related,” said Louis R. Pasquale,
MD, professor of ophthalmology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard
Medical School.
About Eyenovia, Inc.
Eyenovia is a specialty biopharmaceutical company building a portfolio
of next-generation topical eye treatments based on its proprietary
delivery and formulation platform for microtherapeutics. Eyenovia’s
pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of
microtherapeutics for glaucoma and other eye diseases. For more
information, visit www.eyenoviabio.com.