|
TiGenix Announces Closing Of NASDAQ IPO
12/20/2016 10:48:25 AM
Leuven (BELGIUM) - December 20, 2016, 16:00h CET - TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels & NASDAQ: TIG; "TiGenix"), an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells, announced today the closing of its initial public offering in the United States (the "Offering") totalling $35.65 million gross proceeds from the sale of 2,300,000 American Depository Shares ("ADSs"), representing 46,000,000 ordinary shares, at a price to the public of $15.50 per ADS.
In connection with the Offering, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 345,000 ADSs, representing 6,900,000 ordinary shares, to cover over-allotments, if any.
Each of the ADSs offered represents the right to receive twenty (20) ordinary shares.
TiGenix's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol "TIG". The ADSs are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "TIG".
BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers, Canaccord Genuity acted as lead manager and BTIG acted as co-manager for the Offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 14, 2016.
Copies of the final prospectus for this Offering can be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com and from Cowen and Company LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (631) 274-2806 or by fax at (631) 254-7140.
comments powered by