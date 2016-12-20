GenSight Biologics Reports Sustained Visual Acuity Gain At 78 Weeks In Its Phase I/II Study With GS010 For The Treatment Of Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
GenSight Biologics (Paris: SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985,
PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company that discovers and develops
innovative gene therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and
diseases of the central nervous system, today reported additional
promising results after 78 weeks of follow-up in its Phase I/II clinical
trial. These results confirm the favorable safety and tolerability
profile of GS010, while demonstrating sustainable visual acuity
improvement in patients with Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON).
Each cohort of three patients was administered an increasing dose of
GS010 through a single intravitreal injection in the eye most severely
affected by the disease. Recruitment was completed in April 2015 and
long-term follow-up is ongoing. These patients had an average onset of
disease of 6 years at the time of treatment. At baseline, both treated
and untreated eyes had an off-chart median visual acuity1.
At 78 weeks post-injection, the mean change of visual acuity from
baseline in the treated eyes of all patients* was -0.61 LogMAR
(p<0.001), equivalent to a mean improvement of +30 ETDRS letters. For
all untreated eyes at week 78, the mean change from baseline was -0.31
LogMAR (p=0.0866), equivalent to a mean improvement of +15 ETDRS
letters. This provides a treatment effect (mean difference between
treated worse-seeing and untreated best-seeing eyes) of +15 letters
(p=0.11) in favor of treated worse-seeing eyes.
More interestingly, in patients with an onset of vision loss of less
than 2 years at the time of treatment, a mean gain of +32 ETDRS letters
(-0.63 LogMAR) was observed in treated eyes, while a mean gain of +12
ETDRS letters (-0.23 LogMAR) was observed in untreated eyes, resulting
in a difference of 20 ETDRS letters in favor of treated eyes.
The patient group with vision loss for 2 years or less at the time of
injection demonstrated a treatment effect in favor of the treated eye of
increasing magnitude from week 36 onwards.
Bernard Gilly, CEO and co-founder of GenSight, commented, “We are
very encouraged by the latest results indicating a sustainable clinical
benefit for patients in this long-term follow up. This data continues to
support the design of our two Phase III studies with GS010 for the
treatment of Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, which are currently
ongoing in the U.S. and Europe, addressing patients with an early onset
of vision loss. We continue to be thankful for the participation of our
clinical trials’ patients and their families, which ultimately will help
us find a cure for this devastating condition.”
Dr. Catherine Vignal, investigator of the study and Chief of the
Department of Ophthalmology at the Rothschild Foundation Hospital in
Paris, added, "The confirmatory trends of week 48 data after 1.5 years
of follow-up confirm significant hope for patients suffering from LHON.
The insights gained from this and forthcoming data will be tremendously
helpful as GenSight works to develop a therapy for this very severe
disease with no existing curative treatment.”
GenSight Biologics is currently conducting two Phase III clinical
studies (RESCUE and REVERSE) in Europe and the United States to assess
the efficacy of GS010 in patients affected with LHON due to the ND4
mutation, with vision loss up to one year at the time of treatment.
Recruitment is expected to be completed by Q1 2017 for both studies.
About GenSight Biologics
GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal
diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. GenSight Biologics’
pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial
Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics for retinitis pigmentosa, to
help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe
degenerative retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product
candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber’s Hereditary Optic
Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to
irreversible low vision and legal blindness in teens and young adults.
Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product
candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each
eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional
visual recovery.
About GS010
GS010 targets Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare
maternally inherited mitochondrial genetic disease, characterized by the
degeneration of retinal ganglion cells that results in brutal and
irreversible vision loss that can lead to legal blindness, and mainly
affects adolescents and young adults. GS010 leverages a mitochondrial
targeting sequence (MTS) proprietary technology platform, arising from
research works conducted at the Institut de la Vision in Paris,
which, when associated with the gene of interest, allows the platform to
specifically address defects inside the mitochondria using an AAV vector
(Adeno-Associated Virus). The gene of interest is transferred into the
cell to be expressed and produces the functional protein, which will
then be shuttled to the mitochondria through specific nucleotidic
sequences in order to restore the missing or deficient mitochondrial
function.
1 At baseline, treated worse-seeing eyes had a median visual
acuity of 2.79 LogMAR (approximately equivalent to hand motion at 1m)
and untreated better-seeing eyes had a median acuity of 2.01 LogMAR
(approximately equivalent to counting fingers at 50cm).