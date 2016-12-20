Former Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Executive Jumps to ResMed (RMD)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) today announced that industry leader Carlos M. Nunez, MD, will become ResMed's chief medical officer, effective January 3, 2017.

Nunez most recently served as senior vice president of medical affairs for Becton, Dickinson and Company. He will be based in ResMed's San Diego headquarters and will report directly to CEO Mick Farrell and President/COO Rob Douglas.

"I'm delighted to welcome Carlos Nunez to ResMed," said Farrell. "Carlos has great depth in clinical and medical technology, and great breadth in healthcare informatics and business management. His proven leadership capabilities and track record of collaboration across global teams make him an ideal addition to our executive team. Carlos will play a key role in accelerating ResMed's 2020 growth strategy, including clinical trials of sleep apnea, neuromuscular disease and COPD, as well as in connected care."

Dr. Nunez joins ResMed with two decades of leadership experience in the medical field, with a focus on aligning the clinical realities of modern healthcare with the business strategies of global enterprises. As senior vice president of medical affairs for BD, he drove business strategy, innovation and public policy efforts across a business with $12 billion in revenue, while advising on safety, quality and regulatory matters. He has also held senior leadership positions at United HealthCare Group's Optum division, CareFusion and Picis, a healthcare informatics company.

"As an industry leader in the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other chronic diseases, ResMed is tackling some of society's largest healthcare challenges with a unique mixture of top-quality devices and software," said Dr. Nunez. "I'm looking forward to working with ResMed's global team to translate emerging clinical research into the next wave of products, services, and solutions that even better treat chronic respiratory diseases, keep patients out of the hospital, save time and money for providers and payers, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

ResMed's current chief medical officer, Dr. Glenn Richards, will transition to the role of medical director for the company's product development teams. Dr. Richards will continue to provide clinical support and leverage his vast experience to create even greater value for ResMed customers and their patients.

"Glenn is a pioneer in the field of sleep medicine and has led our global medical team with passion and dedication. He has helped as we have evolved ResMed from the world's leading respiratory medical device company to our position today as the world's leading tech-driven medical device company," said Mick Farrell. "We are grateful for Glenn's hard work and his contributions to ResMed and the field of respiratory medicine over more than two decades. Our team is thrilled that Glenn will continue to help steward ResMed's medical path forward in his new role as medical director."

Additional Background on Carlos Nunez, MD

Dr. Nunez led medical affairs for Becton Dickinson and Company's medical segment since 2015. Before that, he was the chief medical officer and SVP medical affairs for CareFusion, a global medical technology company specializing in acute respiratory care, reducing medication errors and the prevention of healthcare-associated infections. During this time, he built and led a multidisciplinary team that provided medical authority and oversight for all of the businesses and functions of the multinational medical device and pharmaceutical company. From 2000 to 2010, Nunez was the chief physician executive for medical informatics company Picis, Inc. While at Picis, he provided medical leadership and clinical direction for corporate strategy, marketing, product development, sales, implementation and customer relations in both domestic and international markets. Before that, he was the director of critical care education and research at Carolinas Medical Center Northeast in Concord, North Carolina. Nunez is a board-certified anesthesiologist. He received his MD from the University of Miami'sLeonard M. Miller School of Medicine where he also completed his postgraduate training in anesthesiology, critical care medicine and clinical research.

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) changes lives with award-winning medical devices and cutting-edge cloud-based software applications that better diagnose, treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases. ResMed is a global leader in connected care, with more than 2 million patients remotely monitored every day. Our 5,000-strong team is committed to creating the world's best tech-driven medical device company improving quality of life, reducing the impact of chronic disease, and saving healthcare costs in more than 100 countries.

