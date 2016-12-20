|
How Are Car Manufacturers Integrating Biometrics Into Vehicles To Monitor Health?
12/20/2016 7:48:11 AM
Some terrible accidents have called attention to some of the risks when people with an underlying medical conditions get into the driver’s seat of a car, bus or train. These accidents offer some clues as to the kinds of biometric technologies that car makers are interested in integrating into their vehicles. A report from Frost & Sullivan projects that biometric wearables could be in one out of three cars by 2025.
