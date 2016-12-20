|
How The Life Sciences Are Using Digital To Change The Way We Practice Medicine
12/20/2016 7:41:16 AM
Scientific and technological innovation are at the heart of improving the way doctors treat illness and disease.
When it comes to digitization, the healthcare industry is moving forward, albeit slowly, navigating a highly regulated field that deals with massive amounts of sensitive information.
One of the most notable efforts in this area has been the more than decade-long push to adopt electronic health records, the digital version of each patient's medical history.
comments powered by