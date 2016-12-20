|
Breakthrough Technique Sheds New Light On Corneal Blindness, University of Melbourne Study
12/20/2016 7:25:59 AM
The cornea is a transparent, semi-fluid outer layer of our eyeball, and rest directly in our line of vision. Naturally, the cornea is necessary for our eyes to focus light and form clear imagery, but its focusing power deteriorates due to ageing, illness or physical trauma. It is kept moist by a layer of specialized cells (corneal endothelial cells) on its inner surface which “pumps” water out of it. Most corneal diseases reduce the number of these cells, accelerating the process of degeneration, which inevitably leads to poorer eyesight and blindness.
