GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Creates Board Science Committee Ahead of CEO Change
12/20/2016 7:10:51 AM
GSK announces Board changes
19 December 2016
Issued: London, UK – LSE Announcement
GSK today announced the creation of a new Board committee and a number of changes to the membership of the Board and its committees, which will all take effect from 1 January 2017.
A new Board committee, the Science Committee, is to be established in order to provide oversight of, and expertise to the Board in relation to, GSK’s R&D pipeline and scientific research strategy. It will be chaired by Non-Executive Director, Dr Jesse Goodman, the former Chief Scientist for the US FDA. Other members will include Sir Roy Anderson, who is Professor of Infectious Disease at Imperial College, London, Judy Lewent, former CFO of Merck & Co, and a further scientific and medical expert Non-Executive Director who is to be recruited. In light of this new committee and to ensure effective continuity, Professor Sir Roy, who joined the Board in 2007, has agreed to seek re-election at the 2017 AGM for a further year.
As previously announced, CEO Designate, Emma Walmsley, will join the Board as an Executive Director on 1 January 2017.
In addition, Patrick Vallance, President, R&D, will also join the Board as an Executive Director on 1 January 2017.
After nearly 6 years as a Non-Executive Director, Stacey Cartwright has informed the Company of her intention to step down from the Board on 31 December 2016. The Board wishes to acknowledge and thank Stacey for her service.
Dr Vivienne Cox and Urs Rohner will join additional Board Committees from 1 January 2017. Dr Cox will join the Remuneration Committee, in addition to her membership of the Corporate Responsibility Committee. Urs Rohner will join the Nominations Committee, in addition to his role as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee.
Victoria Whyte
Company Secretary
