|
Woman Is First To Give Birth Using Ovary Cryo-Frozen In Liquid Nitrogen Before The Onset Of Puberty
12/20/2016 7:01:17 AM
A woman has given birth after surgeons restored her fertility by implanting ovary tissue taken when she was a child.
Moaza Al Matrooshi is thought to be the first person in the world to have a baby after having an ovary frozen before the onset of puberty.
Last night the 24-year-old, who gave birth in London, said the arrival of her baby son was “like a miracle.”
comments powered by