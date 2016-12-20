 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Woman Is First To Give Birth Using Ovary Cryo-Frozen In Liquid Nitrogen Before The Onset Of Puberty



12/20/2016 7:01:17 AM

A woman has given birth after surgeons restored her fertility by implanting ovary tissue taken when she was a child.

Moaza Al Matrooshi is thought to be the first person in the world to have a baby after having an ovary frozen before the onset of puberty.

Last night the 24-year-old, who gave birth in London, said the arrival of her baby son was “like a miracle.”

Read at News Release


Pregnancy

