 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

This Cambridge Biotech CEO Just Bought An $8M Condo In Millennium Tower



12/20/2016 6:58:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The CEO of Cambridge gene therapy firm Voyager Therapeutics has purchased an $8 million penthouse condominium at the luxury Millennium Tower in Boston, according to a Suffolk County deed.

Steven M. Paul acquired a 56th floor unit, which includes two reserved parking spots, according to the Nov. 22 deed.

With the purchase, Paul will join a number of prominent local executives at the brand-new tower in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, including Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell, who recently bought a $10.9 million penthouse condo.

Read at News Release
Read at Yahoo Finance


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 