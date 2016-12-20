|
This Cambridge Biotech CEO Just Bought An $8M Condo In Millennium Tower
12/20/2016 6:58:47 AM
The CEO of Cambridge gene therapy firm Voyager Therapeutics has purchased an $8 million penthouse condominium at the luxury Millennium Tower in Boston, according to a Suffolk County deed.
Steven M. Paul acquired a 56th floor unit, which includes two reserved parking spots, according to the Nov. 22 deed.
With the purchase, Paul will join a number of prominent local executives at the brand-new tower in Boston’s Downtown Crossing, including Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell, who recently bought a $10.9 million penthouse condo.
