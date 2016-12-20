Akebia (AKBA) Forges $1B U.S. Deal with Otsuka Pharma on Late-Stage Drug

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akebia
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.,
Ltd. today announced they have entered into a collaboration and license
agreement in the U.S. for vadadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor
(HIF) stabilizer currently in development for the treatment of anemia
associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Anemia related to CKD
affects an estimated 1.8 million patients in the U.S. and arises from
the kidney’s failure to produce adequate amounts of erythropoietin, a
key hormone stimulating the production of red blood cells.1
Left untreated, anemia significantly accelerates patients' overall
deterioration of health with increased morbidity and mortality. 2
The collaboration provides capital for the global development program
for vadadustat, and commercial resources for a U.S. launch of vadadustat
upon approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Under the terms of
the agreement, Akebia will receive $265 million in committed funds plus
development and commercial milestones, representing a total transaction
value that could exceed $1 billion. The companies intend to contribute
equally to commercialization efforts and share equally all costs and
revenue in the U.S., where sales of erythropoiesis stimulating agents
(ESAs), the current standard of care, are estimated to be $3.5 billion.3
Akebia will continue to lead the ongoing global Phase 3 development
program for vadadustat.
“Vadadustat has the potential to significantly change the current
standard of care for patients with anemia associated with CKD and
addresses a high unmet need for those suffering with this disease,” said
Mr. Tatsuo Higuchi, President and Representative Director of Otsuka.
“With Akebia’s renal expertise, this collaboration will enable Otsuka to
expand our cardio-renal portfolio while demonstrating our commitment to
delivering new treatment options to patients worldwide.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Otsuka will pay $265 million or more
in committed capital. This includes a payment of $125 million upon
signing and a payment of approximately $35 million in the first quarter
of 2017. The agreement also provides for Otsuka to pay $105 million or
more of the costs of the global development program for vadadustat.
Additionally, Otsuka will pay potential development and commercial
milestones up to $765 million.
“This collaboration achieves our goal of funding our global PRO2TECT
and INNO2VATE Phase 3 studies for vadadustat while retaining
significant long-term value for Akebia,” stated John P. Butler,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Akebia.
Mr. Butler added, “Our alliance with Otsuka, one of the world’s
innovative pharmaceutical leaders, also allows us to prepare an optimal
launch of vadadustat, as we will equally share commercial
responsibility. Otsuka brings a well-established commercial presence and
infrastructure in the U.S., and we share a strong commitment to
improving patients’ lives by delivering important new therapeutic
options. This deal also underscores the confidence that we and others
have placed in the underlying value of vadadustat and in our ability to
bring innovative therapies to patients.”
In addition to the collaboration with Otsuka, Akebia has established a
collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the
development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan, Taiwan, South
Korea, Indonesia, India and other countries in Asia. For other
geographies, including the European Union, Akebia continues advancing
discussions with multiple parties regarding a potential collaboration.
About Vadadustat
Vadadustat is an oral hypoxia-inducible
factor (HIF) stabilizer currently in development for the treatment of
anemia related to chronic kidney disease. Vadadustat exploits the same
mechanism of action used by the body to adapt naturally to lower oxygen
availability associated with a moderate increase in altitude. At higher
altitudes, the body responds to lower oxygen availability with increased
production of HIF, which coordinates the interdependent processes of
iron mobilization and erythropoietin production to increase red blood
cell production and, ultimately, improve oxygen delivery.
About Anemia Associated with CKD
Approximately 30 million
people in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease (CKD), with an estimated
1.8 million of these patients suffering from anemia. Anemia results from
the body's inability to coordinate red blood cell production in response
to lower oxygen levels due to the progressive loss of kidney function
with inadequate erythropoietin production. Left untreated, anemia
significantly accelerates patients' overall deterioration of health with
increased morbidity and mortality. Anemia is currently treated with
injectable recombinant erythropoiesis stimulating agents, which are
associated with inconsistent hemoglobin responses and well-documented
safety risks.4
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a
biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts,
focused on delivering innovative therapies to patients with kidney
disease through hypoxia-inducible factor biology. Akebia’s lead product
candidate, vadadustat, is an oral therapy in development for the
treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in both
non-dialysis and dialysis patients. Akebia’s global Phase 3 program for
vadadustat, which includes the PRO2TECT studies for
non-dialysis patients with anemia secondary to chronic kidney disease
and the INNO2VATE studies for dialysis-dependent patients, is
currently ongoing. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com.
About Otsuka
Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a global healthcare
company with the corporate philosophy: “Otsuka – people creating new
products for better health worldwide.” Otsuka researches, develops,
manufactures and markets innovative and original products, with a focus
on pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diseases and
nutraceutical products for the maintenance of everyday health.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC),
based in Princeton, N.J., discovers and develops new compounds that
address unanswered medical needs and advance human health, with a focus
on neuroscience, oncology, and cardio-renal treatments. For more
information about Otsuka in the U.S., visit www.otsuka-us.com
and on Twitter at @OtsukaUS.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical is a subsidiary of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.,
headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with 2015 consolidated sales of $11.9
billion. Otsuka welcomes you to visit its global website at https://www.otsuka.co.jp/en.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include
those about Akebia's strategy, future plans and prospects, including
statements regarding the potential indications and benefits of
vadadustat, the satisfaction of Akebia’s funding needs for the PRO2TECT
and INNO2VATE Phase 3 programs, the potential
commercialization of vadadustat if approved by the FDA, anticipated
contributions from Otsuka pursuant to the Collaboration and License
Agreement, and the progress toward securing a collaboration for other
geographies. The words “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “estimate,”
“expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,”
“potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements,
although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying
words. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in such statement, including the risk that
existing preclinical and clinical data may not be predictive of the
results of ongoing or later clinical trials; the ability of Akebia to
successfully complete the clinical development of vadadustat; the
funding required to develop Akebia's product candidates and operate the
company, and the actual expenses associated therewith; the actual costs
incurred in the Phase 3 studies of vadadustat and the availability of
financing to cover such costs; the timing and content of decisions made
by the FDA and other regulatory authorities; the rate of enrollment in
clinical studies of vadadustat; the actual time it takes to initiate and
complete clinical studies; Akebia’s ability to satisfy its obligations
under the Collaboration and License Agreement; early termination of the
Collaboration and License Agreement by Akebia or Otsuka; Akebia's
ability to negotiate commercially reasonable terms with an additional
collaboration partner; the success of competitors in developing product
candidates for diseases for which Akebia is currently developing its
product candidates; and Akebia's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce
patent and other intellectual property protection for vadadustat. Other
risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading “Risk
Factors” in Akebia's Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
September 30, 2016, and other filings that Akebia may make with the
Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Akebia does not
undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
