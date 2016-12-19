 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Microbial Dresses And A Dishcloth That Tells You It's Time To Wash It



12/19/2016 7:22:10 AM

From microbial fashion to a fabric that changes colors in the presence of pathogens, Neffa is exploring the many benefits and applications of combining microbiology and textiles.

Aniela Hoitink, is an artist based in Amsterdam, that specializes in incorporating microbiology into textiles. Her trademark Neffa englobes a series of projects that seek to translate innovations in these areas to tangible results with a unique approach: “The name Neffa means ‘net effe anders’ in Dutch, wanting to do things just that bit differently“.

