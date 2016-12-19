 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Following Eli Lilly (LLY)'s Failure, What's Next In Alzheimer's Treatments?



12/19/2016 7:17:02 AM

Hopes for an Alzheimer’s cure took a hit with Eli Lilly’s recent failure, but it’s not over yet. Probiodrug explains the failure and response.

Alzheimer’s Disease devastates families and represents one of the largest financial burdens in society. Now the sixth leading cause of death for all age groups, the neurodegenerative disease cost the US an estimated $236Bn in 2016, and a new patient is diagnosed approximately every three seconds. How is biopharma progressing towards a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease?

