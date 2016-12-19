 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Don’t More Biotech Startups Succeed? Merck & Co. (MRK) Might Have A Solution



12/19/2016 7:13:22 AM

Merck is supporting startups with its Emerging Biotech Initiative, which grants winners up to €100K in products and services.

As the number of R&D projects started by biotech companies and academic institutions increases, biotech is proving itself to be a vital part of medicine. So what’s holding startups back?

Funding trouble is one of the primary reasons the development of a biological fails. Clinical trials are astronomically expensive, running up to $10M for early IND and Phase I stages, $40M in Phase II and at least $80M in Phase III. Beyond a large cash pile, a biotech startup also needs to stake out intellectual property to protect its ideas and the business it wants to build on top of them.

