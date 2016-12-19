 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Drugs Were A Downer In 2016 And Could Be Again In 2017: Exane BNP



12/19/2016 7:09:46 AM

The past year has been a difficult one for much of the drugs industry, according to analysts at Exane BNP, which is predicting more of the same in the coming year.

The French bank said Friday that insulin pricing, falling sales for new drugs and fewer U.S. drug approvals had dominated its pharmaceutical team's thoughts over the course of the past year and suggested they would be uppermost in their mines again in the coming 12 months.

Read at The Street.com


