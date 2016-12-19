 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
These Newly Created Pacemaker Cells Can Trigger A Rat's Heart To Beat



Scientists have turned human stem cells into functional pacemaker cells that can trigger a rat’s heart to beat — a potential first step toward making a biological pacemaker.

There’s a specific type of cell in the heart, called a sinoatrial node pacemaker cell, that functions as the body’s natural pacemaker. The cells activate electrical impulses that, in turn, cause the heart to contract.

