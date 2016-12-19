|
These Newly Created Pacemaker Cells Can Trigger A Rat's Heart To Beat
12/19/2016 7:01:11 AM
Scientists have turned human stem cells into functional pacemaker cells that can trigger a rat’s heart to beat — a potential first step toward making a biological pacemaker.
There’s a specific type of cell in the heart, called a sinoatrial node pacemaker cell, that functions as the body’s natural pacemaker. The cells activate electrical impulses that, in turn, cause the heart to contract.
comments powered by