Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Aims To Put Drug On The Front Line Of Battling Cancer



12/19/2016 6:55:54 AM

Seattle Genetics hides its big ambitions in a modest-looking set of beige Bothell office-park buildings, while some of its cousins in the local biotech world crowd together in the brainy-hood of Seattle’s South Lake Union. But there is nothing modest about this 18-year-old company, which is plowing forward patiently and aims to make a major splash in the cancer-drug market in 2017.

