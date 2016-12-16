|
Playing By The Rules: Regulatory Requirements For Connected Medical Devices
12/16/2016 7:35:30 AM
There is a lot of interest in connected medical devices. Could you explain the regulatory process for connected medical devices with data transmission?
SK: The important thing is to always understand what you are measuring and how accurately you can measure it. So making sure the usability of the device is good, making sure the data is accurate and the user is using it correctly are fundamental first points. There is no point in transmitting data to a doctor or healthcare company if it isn’t accurate.
