Stop Bugging Me!: Using Polymers To Reduce Infections



12/16/2016 7:33:29 AM

Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) affect millions of people around the world and cost healthcare systems billions. Currently one in 20 in-patients (300,000 people in the UK), suffer from a HAI, increasing the length of their hospital stay by up to 350%. More people die from HAIs than breast cancer, car crashes or diabetes. Government research found that even a 10% reduction in infections could save the NHS £93.1m per annum.

