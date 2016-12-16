|
Fountain-Of-Youth Molecules Make Mice Young Again, Elysium Health Reveals
12/16/2016 7:27:49 AM
The same four molecules that revolutionized research on stem cells can also reverse aging in mice, scientists reported Thursday, a finding that could herald new approaches to trying to extend human life.
Mice genetically modified to have a devastating human disease of premature aging lived longer after getting the molecular mixture, and mice that grew old normally became more youthful.
