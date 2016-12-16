 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Meet The All-Stars In Medtech From North America And Canada



12/16/2016 7:25:30 AM

It’s been a fruitful year on MPN - as we approach the end of the year we're currently planning the launch of a North American issue. The magazine has always had a strong connection with our audience in this region which has grown steadily year on year. With that in mind, the time’s right to offer these readers a dedicated publication of their own. The MPN team is very excited about this launch and we’re looking forward to hearing more news from our audience in North America and the work being carried out in the medical plastics sector.

