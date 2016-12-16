|
New Collaborations And Licensing Activities For Biotech/Pharma Industries Pick Up Pace Heading Into 2017
12/16/2016 7:19:24 AM
Biotech and Big Pharma companies focus on forging ahead with developing pipeline candidates and licensing opportunities that appear to be a promising opportunity versus developing therapy products from scratch. News of note within the biotech sector today includes significant asset acquisitions and licensing agreements as companies push forward to advance research and development in focus this week include: AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Abbott Laboratories and Kite Pharma, Inc.
