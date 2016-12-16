 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Gilead (GILD)’s Best Moves and Biggest Mistake in 2016



12/16/2016 6:43:56 AM

Enjoying windfall in revenue from its highly successful hepatitis C program in 2015, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) decided to return money to investors via a dividend and share buybacks. As a result, the company's handed back billions of dollars to investors through the first nine months of 2016. But given that Gilead Sciences' sales have fallen 10% and earnings per share have tumbled 14.5% in the past year, is this really the best use of its money.

