Biogen (BIIB) Release: Biotech's Spin-off Bioverativ Commences When-Issued Trading Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen
(NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced that it has been advised by NASDAQ that
the common stock for Bioverativ, the spinoff of its global hemophilia
business, begins trading today, Thursday, January 12, 2017, on a
"when-issued" basis under the symbol "BIVVV" on the NASDAQ Global Select
Market. The “when-issued” status of trading of Bioverativ common stock
is expected to convert to regular-way trading on Thursday, February 2,
2017, at which time Bioverativ common stock will trade under the symbol
“BIVV” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
Biogen previously announced that on December 20, 2016 its board of
directors approved the planned separation of Biogen and Bioverativ, and
declared a special dividend distribution of one share of Bioverativ
common stock for every two shares of Biogen common stock held as of the
close of business on January 17, 2017, the record date for the
distribution. Shareholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional
shares. The spin-off is expected to be completed on February 1, 2017.
Biogen’s common stock will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Select
Market in the regular-way under the symbol "BIIB" and, from January 12,
2017 through February 1, 2017, in the "ex-distribution" market under the
symbol "BIIBV.”
Stockholders who sell their shares of Biogen common stock in the
regular-way market after January 17, 2017, the record date for the
separation, and on or prior to February 1, 2017, will be selling their
right to receive shares of Bioverativ common stock in the separation.
Stockholders who sell their shares of Biogen common stock in the
"ex-distribution" market will trade without the right to receive shares
of Bioverativ common stock in the separation.
Following the spin-off, Bioverativ will be an independent, publicly-held
global biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the research,
development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address
areas of serious unmet need for people with hemophilia and other rare
blood disorders.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine,
Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies
for people living with serious neurological, autoimmune and rare
diseases. Founded in 1978, Biogen is one of the world’s oldest
independent biotechnology companies and patients worldwide benefit from
its leading multiple sclerosis and innovative hemophilia therapies. For
more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
