Heron (HRTX) Release: Biotech Announces Submission Of CINVANTI NDA For The Prevention Of Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea And Vomiting (CINV)

- If Approved by the U.S. FDA, CINVANTI Will Strengthen Heron’s CINV
Franchise by Adding Second, Complementary Therapeutic Agent -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology
company focused on developing novel best-in-class treatment solutions to
address some of the biggest unmet patient needs, today announced
submission of the New Drug Application (NDA) for CINVANTI (HTX-019), the
first polysorbate 80-free, intravenous formulation of aprepitant for the
prevention of CINV, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Aprepitant belongs to a class of agents known as NK1 receptor
antagonists, which are often used in combination with 5-HT3
receptor antagonists for the prevention of CINV.
“CINVANTI is based on the most widely used NK1 receptor
antagonist, with almost 9 years of safety and efficacy experience”
The NDA filing includes data demonstrating the bioequivalence of
CINVANTI to EMEND IV® (fosaprepitant), supporting its
efficacy for the prevention of both acute and delayed CINV with both
moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) and highly emetogenic
chemotherapy (HEC). Results also showed CINVANTI was better tolerated
than EMEND IV, with significantly fewer adverse events reported with
CINVANTI.
“The filing of the NDA for CINVANTI is an important milestone, bringing
us one step closer to a new NK1 receptor antagonist treatment
option for cancer patients suffering from the debilitating side effects
of chemotherapy,” said Kimberly J. Manhard, Executive Vice President,
Drug Development at Heron Therapeutics. “We look forward to working
closely with the FDA during the review of the NDA for CINVANTI in
anticipation of FDA approval in late 2017.”
Barry D. Quart, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics.
“Since NK1 receptor antagonists are used in combination with
5-HT3 receptor antagonists, CINVANTI offers a strong
strategic and operational fit with Heron’s existing commercial product,
SUSTOL®, our extended-release, injectable product that
incorporates the 5-HT3 receptor antagonist granisetron and is
also indicated for the prevention of CINV.”
About CINVANTI (HTX-019) for CINV
CINVANTI is a proprietary intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a NK1
receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV. NK1 receptor
antagonists are typically used in combination with 5-HT3
receptor antagonists. Currently, the only injectable NK1
receptor antagonist approved in the U.S. contains polysorbate 80, a
surfactant, which may cause hypersensitivity reactions, infusion site
reactions or other adverse reactions in some patients. Heron’s
formulation for CINVANTI does not contain polysorbate 80 and may have a
lower incidence of certain types of adverse reactions than reported with
the other commercially available injectable NK1 receptor
antagonist.
About SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection
SUSTOL is indicated in combination with other antiemetics in adults for
the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with
initial and repeat courses of MEC or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide
(AC) combination chemotherapy regimens. SUSTOL is an extended-release,
injectable 5-HT3 receptor antagonist that utilizes Heron’s
Biochronomer® polymer-based drug delivery technology to
maintain therapeutic levels of granisetron for =5 days. The SUSTOL
global Phase 3 development program was comprised of two, large,
guideline-based clinical trials that evaluated efficacy and safety in
more than 2,000 patients with cancer. The efficacy of SUSTOL in
preventing nausea and vomiting was evaluated in both the acute phase
(day 1 following chemotherapy) and the delayed phase (days 2-5 following
chemotherapy). Please see full prescribing information, including
additional important safety information, available at www.SUSTOL.com.
About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company
focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class
medicines that address major unmet medical needs. Heron is developing
novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and
technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients
suffering from cancer or pain. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions
readers that forward-looking statements are based on management’s
expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are
subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, those
associated with: whether CINVANTI will receive FDA approval, the timing
of commercial launch for CINVANTI, and other risks and uncertainties
identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on
their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise
these statements except as may be required by law.