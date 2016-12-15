|
Kenzen Creates Wearable Diagnostics By Using Athlete's Sweat To Monitor Performance
12/15/2016 7:52:55 AM
Kenzen creates wearable diagnostics to continuously monitor, predict and prevent avoidable health conditions using non-invasive sweat analysis. Kenzen’s ECHO Smart Patch is a Personal Health Lab 3.0 with patented biosensors packed into a small and flexible wearable patch. It continuously measures a wide range of vital health signs and gathers reliable data to prevent injuries, turbo-boost recovery and human performance. Recently awarded in the “Future Athlete” category by NFL, TechCrunch and Stanford University, Kenzen is changing the way we monitor health and performance—once and for all.
