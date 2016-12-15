 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Medtech M&A In 2016: Deals And Dilemmas



12/15/2016 7:49:28 AM

The medical device industry’s biggest players spent billions in 2016 snapping up smaller companies and shuffling business units. These transactions are shifting the medtech landscape but, in some cases, haven’t proceeded as planned.

This was yet another year filled with mergers and acquisitions in the medical device industry, with several mega-deals valued well over $1 billion. Many of these transactions are rearranging the order of top players in various device sectors or entirely remaking a technology field. In addition to some of these evolutions, a couple of transactions haven’t moved forward as expected. All of this has added up to exciting and fast-paced changes in the medtech industry.

