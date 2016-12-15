|
Under Trump, The Medical Device Industry Will Likely Be The First To Benefit From Tax Cuts
12/15/2016 7:46:34 AM
When Donald Trump takes over as president on Jan. 20, one of the first business tax breaks he delivers is likely to go to the U.S. medical device industry and companies like Mark Throdahl's.
The chief executive of OrthoPediatrics Corp, based in northern Indiana, said his company has been able to hire more workers since the temporary suspension effective last January of a federal tax on medical devices. The tax was imposed as part of outgoing President Barack Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law.
