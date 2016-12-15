|
Wireless Connected Metered Dose Inhaler Tracks Medication Compliance, H&T Presspart Reveals
12/15/2016 7:40:55 AM
H&T Presspart, a manufacturer for the drug delivery industry, and Cohero Health, a firm developing smart respiratory disease management technology, have teamed up to create a wireless connected metered dose inhaler for patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The device allows the patient, as well as their family and clinical team, to have a complete picture of when and how much of both preventer (controller) and reliever (rescue) medications have been delivered. This data can be combined with lung function data from Cohero’s mSpirometer within the company’s app and therefore the effect of the drugs can be better understood for individual patients.
