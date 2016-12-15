|
These Are The 10 Unhealthiest States In The U.S.
12/15/2016 7:38:36 AM
The unhealthiest states in the country all lie in the southeast US.
For the 27th year in a row, the United Health Foundation has ranked America's states based on factors including obesity, air pollution, and poverty. Hawaii made the top of the list as America's healthiest state, while Mississippi was declared the unhealthiest.
Here's a map, with the healthiest states in light blue and the least healthy in dark blue.
