The UK Just Became The First Country To Legally Offer "Three-Parent" Gene Therapy
Tweet
12/15/2016 7:36:23 AM
London (AFP) - Britain's fertility regulator on Thursday gave the green light for the country to become the first in the world to legally offer "three-parent baby" fertility treatments.
Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) chair Sally Cheshire called the decision to approve the use of mitochondrial gene therapy "historic and important" and "a world first".
Read at
Business Insider
