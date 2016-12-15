|
13 Powerful Psychological Forces That Make You Do Bad Things
12/15/2016 7:34:20 AM
Given the right circumstances, good people can get caught up in some bad things. More often than not, psychology is to blame.
When it comes to sketchy behavior, good people don’t tend to go right off the deep end like Bernie Madoff or Kenneth Lay. Rather, the mind plays tricks on them, pushing them down the slippery slope of questionable behavior.
“Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.” –C. S. Lewis
comments powered by